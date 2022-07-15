Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $34.53 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NYSE BA traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,844. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

