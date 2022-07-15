Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $42,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE RTX traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $91.18. 39,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

