Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 121,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,061 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nomura had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nomura by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 434,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Featured Articles

