Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $4.60. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 516,252 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 143,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $668,842.07. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 468,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,227.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 305,444 shares of company stock worth $1,431,967. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

