Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $263.96

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 263.96 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.62). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.62), with a volume of 7,998 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Norcros Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.39 million and a PE ratio of 681.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 263.30.

Norcros Increases Dividend

Norcros Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

