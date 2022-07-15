North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,529 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NKE traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 135,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,366. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

