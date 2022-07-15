North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up approximately 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,457. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

