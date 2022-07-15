North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.47. 10,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

