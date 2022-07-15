North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $13.84 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of PTC worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.64. 2,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

