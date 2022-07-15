North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.1% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

INTU stock traded up $10.91 on Friday, reaching $390.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,558. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.36. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

