North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,802 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. AES accounts for 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of AES worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

