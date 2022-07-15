North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,814 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

