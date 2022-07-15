North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

SYY stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.13. 14,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,227. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

