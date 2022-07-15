North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 253,495 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,495 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies accounts for 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Bottomline Technologies worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Stock Performance

EPAY stock remained flat at $56.99 on Friday. 2,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bottomline Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

