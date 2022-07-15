North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.38. 33,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,557. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.17. The company has a market capitalization of $313.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

