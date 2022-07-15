Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Northeast Bank worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,753. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $313.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

