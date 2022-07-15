NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 289,212 shares changing hands.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.47.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
