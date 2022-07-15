NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 289,212 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) by 260.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

