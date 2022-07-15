NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.07

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 5212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

NTT DATA ( OTCMKTS:NTDTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

