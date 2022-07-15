Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $756.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.76. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

