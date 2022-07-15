Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. Research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

