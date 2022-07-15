Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $11.85. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 547,212 shares traded.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Recommended Stories
