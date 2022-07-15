Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.97

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.97 and traded as low as $11.85. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 547,212 shares traded.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

