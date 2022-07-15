Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Up 162.9% in June

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

