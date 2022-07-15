Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,750. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
