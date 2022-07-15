Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,750. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 532,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 181.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 128,240 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

