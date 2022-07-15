Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $184,748.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at $184,748.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

