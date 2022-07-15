Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NBB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,160. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $178,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.