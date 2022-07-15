Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the June 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NBB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,160. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.