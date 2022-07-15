NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $150.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.