O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 3.3%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on O3 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.