Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Down 2.7%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 434,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 276,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Dawson James dropped their price target on Oblong from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Oblong ( NYSE:OBLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 138.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. On average, analysts expect that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000. Oblong accounts for 1.8% of Foundry Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundry Group LLC owned about 25.44% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

