Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

OPAD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a mkt outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 8.78.

OPAD opened at 2.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.44. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of 2.11 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

