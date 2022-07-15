OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in OmniLit Acquisition were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000.

OmniLit Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

