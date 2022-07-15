OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OMVKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($48.50) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.05.
OMVKY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 6,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,651. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.
