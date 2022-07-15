OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Lowered to $58.00 at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 3.5 %

OMF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 16,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,775. OneMain has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.