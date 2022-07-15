OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.80

Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 27569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Stephen W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $114,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen W. Powell purchased 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $114,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $430,466. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

