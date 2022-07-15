Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 8,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 24,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRKP)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

