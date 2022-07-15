OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0196

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $244,902.20 and approximately $93,967.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
OptionRoom Coin Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
