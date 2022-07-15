OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.0196

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $244,902.20 and approximately $93,967.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

