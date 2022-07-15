Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 40,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $185.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

