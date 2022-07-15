Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 1,644,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.4 days.
Orbia Advance Stock Performance
Shares of MXCHF stock remained flat at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
