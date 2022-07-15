Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Update

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 1,644,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.4 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of MXCHF stock remained flat at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

