OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.66.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OrganiGram Trading Down 4.3 %

OGI traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.33. 302,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,527. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

