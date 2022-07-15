Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $147.79

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and traded as low as $137.00. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $137.50, with a volume of 1,532 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $16.3772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.