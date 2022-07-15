Origin Dollar Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $66.46 million and approximately $163,572.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001897 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

