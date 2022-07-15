Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $66.45 million and $47,741.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052052 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023832 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 66,719,642 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
