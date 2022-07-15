Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OSSFF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. Össur hf. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.65.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

