Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Danske cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.60) to €6.30 ($6.30) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

