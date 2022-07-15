Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 1.6 %

OVCHY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 48,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,415. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.3666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

