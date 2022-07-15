Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Update

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,534. Oxus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Oxus Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $981,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 177,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

