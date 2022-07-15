Oxygen Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $776,423.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,440,043 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Buying and Selling Oxygen

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

