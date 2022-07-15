Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 10,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,107 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 180.36% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.