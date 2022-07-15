Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.51. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 46,260 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $949.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $24,206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

