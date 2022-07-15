Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Trading Down 10%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 13,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 11,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

