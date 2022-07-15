Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 32.8% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Palantir Technologies worth $32,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $269,158,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,503 shares during the period. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after buying an additional 1,741,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.